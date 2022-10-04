Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,798,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,027,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. 3,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,463. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.75 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

