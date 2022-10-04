Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 234,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,769. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

