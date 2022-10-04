Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.94. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,779. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35.
