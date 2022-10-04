Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 164,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,206,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.57. 218,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.66 and its 200-day moving average is $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

