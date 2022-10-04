Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.