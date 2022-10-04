Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

