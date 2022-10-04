Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

