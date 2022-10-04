Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $206,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 128,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.