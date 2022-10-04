Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $18,315,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,912. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

