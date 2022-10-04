Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,753 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 125,335 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $36,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

