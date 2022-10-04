Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.48 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Kirby worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,227,000 after purchasing an additional 262,640 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 167,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,929. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

