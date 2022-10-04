Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $38.38 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244,330 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 42,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

