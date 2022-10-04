Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $59.54 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $59,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,322 shares of company stock worth $14,575,810. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $17.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,308. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

