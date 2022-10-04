Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $47.36 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 511,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,361,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

CHD traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

