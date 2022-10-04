Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of WNS worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WNS by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 55,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WNS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

