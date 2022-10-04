Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $110,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NTR stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 71,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

