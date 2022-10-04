Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,343,392 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,655,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,343,392 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,869,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

