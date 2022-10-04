Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

VCM stock opened at C$17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.08 million and a P/E ratio of 61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.58. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

