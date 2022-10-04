VeriBlock (VBK) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,218.00

VeriBlock (VBK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $632,831.37 and approximately $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,182,976,123 coins and its circulating supply is 792,136,162 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

