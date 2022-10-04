Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.09.

Shares of VET opened at C$31.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

