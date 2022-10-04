VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.