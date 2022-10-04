Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
