Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

