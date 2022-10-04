Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 244,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 178,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,413. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.