Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.67. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,847. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.