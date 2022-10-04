Walker Asset Management LLC Has $58.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 6,968.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $58,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,849,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 261,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,456,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $201.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

