Walker Asset Management LLC Has $76.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6,919.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $76,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $249.45 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.45.

