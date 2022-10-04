Walker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6,127.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

