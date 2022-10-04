WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $9.00. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

WKME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

WalkMe Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $759.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

