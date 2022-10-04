WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.02 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WallStreetBets DApp

WallStreetBets DApp launched on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WallStreetBets DApp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

