Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 305,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,086,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

