WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

IQV traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.91. 19,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.16 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

