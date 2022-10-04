WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 22,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 52,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

