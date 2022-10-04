WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 165,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,579. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

