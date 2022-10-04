WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $33.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 948,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

