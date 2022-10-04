WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

CMCSA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. 845,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

