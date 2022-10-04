WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROP traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

