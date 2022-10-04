WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 761 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

