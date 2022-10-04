Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 199.1% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 110,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $29,243,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 33.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 630,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,140,000 after purchasing an additional 159,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WCN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,287. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

