Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Reduced by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 7.1% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

