Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

