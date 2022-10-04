Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,162.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $13.58 on Tuesday, reaching $312.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

