Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Stock Performance

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

NYSE M traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 376,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,257. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

