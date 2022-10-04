Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

