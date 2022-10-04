Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 114,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

