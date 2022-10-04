Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. 155,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

