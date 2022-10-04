Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,265 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.20% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.