Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 62,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BOND traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

