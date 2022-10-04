Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

SCHM stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

