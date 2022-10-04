Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FNDA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,836. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

