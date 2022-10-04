WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 116,656 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 4.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $240,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 270,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,009. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

